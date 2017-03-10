Increase in Naloxone Could Affect Emergency Responders

The antidote for opioid overdoses is Naloxone and its generic form, Narcan. But with an overdose epidemic hitting right here in Harrison county, effects of the drug's price increase could hit close to home.

Naloxone and Narcan have seen big price increases for the last several years.

The price increase for Naloxone is partly due to an increase in the price for the auto injector that administers the drug but emergency responders say that right now, the drug epidemic leaves them no choice but to keep buying Naloxone and Narcan.

Steve McIntyre of the Clarksburg EMS said, "Narcan is the way to stop the signs and symptoms of it because it blocks the action of the drug itself and allows the patient to wake up and start breathing again. without the use of Narcan the person runs the risk of stopping to breathe and basically dying."

McIntyre also said that so far Harrison county hasn't experienced any cut backs on purchasing Narcan yet.