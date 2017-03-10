Bridgeport Police Department Promotes Citizen Police Academy

Citizens get the chance to learn skills from police officers.

The city of Bridgeport Police Department said they are hoping to bridge the gap between the department and its residents by offering classes to teach adults 18 and older so that citizens can learn how to react to domestic violence and firearm safety.

The Bridgeport Police Chief said the citizens academy helps build public morale and better relationships while teaching valuable skills.

"Well there is a number of classes that we offer during this period and everything from criminal investigation to how we operate on road law violations so its pretty extensive and we just enjoy doing it," said Chief Walker.

The first class is at Bridgeport City Hall on Thursday March 16 at 7 p.m. The classes are every Thursday through May.