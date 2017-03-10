Fairmont Woman Arrested for Allegedly Embezzling From Housing Authority

A Fairmont woman was arrested after police said she used more than $2,000 of her employer's money for personal use.

Michelle Mascaro, 49, who was serving as the Public Housing Manager for the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority, allegedly instructed a contractor to submit fraudulent invoices for the painting of housing authority properties, according to West Virginia State Police.

Instead of painting the housing authority properties, the contractor performed a $2,476 project at Mascaro's personal residence on Hopewell Road, police said.

Mascaro is charged with embezzlement, falsifying accounts, and conspiracy.