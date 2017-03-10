Annual Home Show Returns to Morgantown

The Home Show is back this weekend at Mylan Park’s Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center.

The free event, hosted by the North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association, features over 140 vendors.

There’s here’s something for everyone who is looking to build, remodel, or by a home from foundations to kitchens, tractors, and even a log cabin being constructed in the parking lot outside over the weekend.

Organizers this is the season to start thinking about your home.

“It’s the perfect time of year where it’s starting to warm up,” said Aaron Dickerson, President of the North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association. “Spring is right around the corner. It really gets people interested in dressing up the house, doing some landscaping. Typically the warmer weather’s driving people out.”

The Home Show also features a drawing for door prizes for a $5 donation that goes to the North Central West Virginia Home Builder’s Association’s toy fund that gives to seven counties at Christmas.

The Home Show is open until 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Home Show’s website at morgantownhomeshow.com.