Tucker Community Foundation Endows Rose Hill Cemetery

Thomas City Council members unanimously voted to approve a contribution of $2,000 to create a permanent endowment for the ongoing maintenance of Rose Hill Cemetery.

Tucker Community Foundation is managing the fund and accepting donations.

“The Rose Hill Cemetery endowment was designed for the city of Thomas to be able to help themselves long term maintain the cemetery itself as a public space,” says Executive Director of Tucker Community Foundation, Robert Burns.

“The whole idea is that it is a public space; they want to keep it well groomed for perpetually.”

Once the endowment reaches $10,000, it will provide an annual award of $500 to the city for maintenance purposes. The cemetery is located behind Cortland Acres in Thomas.

For more information on how to donate, visit Tucker Community Foundation’s website or call (304) 259-5008.