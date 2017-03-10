AmeriCorps Appreciation Week

This week is special for AmeriCorps members throughout the nation.

The week of March 4-11 is a week of appreciation to honor all the hard work and contributions that 80,000 Americans make to their communities.

“I knew going out of college that it was the first thing that I wanted to do,” says Dominic Piacentini, and AmeriCorps member. “I think that some form of national service is really important to kind of understanding that we’re all working together, and we’re all, you know, in this together.”

The main goal for the week is to promote awareness of the valuable assistance they provide to the community and country.

AmeriCorps Week is a time to salute AmeriCorps members and alums for their service, thank AmeriCorps community partners, and communicate AmeriCorps impact on communities and on the lives of those who serve.