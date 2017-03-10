Elkins-Randolph YMCA Holding Deja vu Concert

In less than two months, Elkins will be hosting two “American Idol” contestants.

Lauren Alaina and Trent Harmon will begin their performance at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

Sid Gillispie of Elkins-Randolph County YMCA says, “it’s a great opportunity for us. For us it’s a nice fundraiser; it’s a nice way for the community to have big acts come into town.”

This year’s concert will be held in the Claude King Davis Memorial Plaza on Davis & Elkins College Campus by the Robbins Memorial Chapel. Tickets went on sale February 24 and are going fast.

Tickets are $35; purchases may be made online and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling (304) 637-1255 or in person at the Elkins-Randolph County Y.M.C.A.