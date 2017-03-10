FSU hosts West Virginia's first robotic VEX University tournament

Fairmont State University hosted 17 teams from seven states Friday afternoon for West Virginia's first VEX University tournament.

Teams of university-level students competed in brackets with twenty-four square inch robots that performed autonomously and competitively against other robots. Tournament director Todd Ensign said the event is one of the nation's largest.

"What people would observe by coming to one of our robot tournaments is a cross between maybe a battle bot and a basketball game," Ensign said. "It's like a sporting event."

FSU will host another robotics event Saturday at the Falcon Center featuring middle and high school students. The event is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.