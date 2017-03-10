Philippi Man Arrested After Deputies Find Active Meth Labs

A man was arrested in Barbour County Thursday after deputies said they found eight active methamphetamine laboratories.

Lester Minor, of Philippi, was arrested and charged with eight counts of operating a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory.

The Barbour County Sheriff's Department, assisted by members of the Philippi Police Department and the West Virginia State Police Philippi Detachment, served a search warrant in the Silent Grove area of the county and found the labs.

Deputies dismantled and seized the labs.

Minor was also charged with one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.