2 Men Taken to Hospital Following Harrison County Vehicle Accident

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike/Route 20 in the Center Branch area of Harrison County Friday morning.

Two men were traveling in a Kia Minivan when they crashed into a telephone pole at approximately 9:45 a.m., authorities said.

Deputies said one man was transported to United Hospital Center, and the other man was transported to the VA Hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the accident at this time.

The Nutter Fort and Stonewood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Anmoore EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

