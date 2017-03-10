West Virginia Lawmakers Draft Budget With More Cuts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - While some West Virginia lawmakers drafted a budget proposal for the coming year emphasizing government cuts, Gov. Jim Justice says the Legislature's Republican leadership has failed so far to produce its spending plan as promised halfway through the two-month legislation session.

Justice says it's state lawmakers' most important job.

Meanwhile, Republican Delegates Pat McGeehan and Michael Folk, who head the Liberty Caucus, say their proposal would halt government growth, cut $84 million from this year's spending level and won't raise taxes.

Accompanying legislation wasn't immediately introduced.

The Justice administration has projected a nearly $500 million deficit next year, proposing fractional sales and corporate tax increases, almost $27 million in cuts and a highway reconstruction program.

McGeehan and Folk say their proposal targets bureaucracies, uses unspent funds and cuts "corporate welfare."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.