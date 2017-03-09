Department of Environmental Protection Hosts Final Public Hearing on the Mountain Valley Pipeline

The Department of Environmental Protection hosted their final public hearing on the Mountain Valley Pipeline on Thursday evening at Robert C. Byrd High School.

This is a natural gas pipeline system that spans about 300 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia.

These public hearings are required before the issuing of three necessary permits for the pipeline.

This includes the West Virginia 401 Water Quality Certification, the Natural Streams Preservation Act Permit, and for the Oil and Gas General Water Pollution Control Permit.

Several concerned citizens voiced their concerns on the pipeline and how it may threaten streams, forests and present other environmental hazards.

"You know, if our streams are damaged, our wetlands are damaged, our aquifers are damaged, those things can't be replaced, they can't be repaired. There is now way to make them come back," said Rose Scott.

Other citizens believe the pipeline is a positive thing that will create jobs for West Virginians.

"But it all comes down to us looking at what's best for West Virginia. Jobs, viability. It takes accountability from every citizen from everybody that works in these companies, to every company that comes into our state. The state needs to hold them accountable. The landowners, we have to hold them accountable, but we need work, we need jobs," said Tammy Phillips.

Written comments on the permits can be submitted up until March 19 at 8 p.m.

Comments or requests should be emailed to dep.comments@wv.gov or by mail addressed to:

Director, Division of Water and Management, DEP

ATTN: Sharon Mullins, Permitting Section

601 57th Street SE

Charleston, WV 25304-2345