Hundreds of Office Desks Up for Auction

The former Dominion building in downtown Clarksburg still houses its old furniture. Now the Harrison County Board of Education is auctioning off all the pieces it can't use. You can see the items March 14 and the last day to place a bid is March 20.

Auctioneers expect the items to go fast.

So there is literally 2 or 300 hundred desks that are getting sold out of this building. Everything the school is getting rid of, we have an online auction. You can bid online. Everything is selling to the highest bidder. There are no minimums on anything.

For more information on the auction, head to Kaufman Realty's website.