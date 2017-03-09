Flight Simulator Gives Students More Experience

I learned quickly that flying is not for me but a new simulator for Fairmont State University is helping students take off with their careers.

"Oh its an excellent resource. I can give them failures of an instrument instead of just of covering them up. So as they are flying along they have to identify that that instrument has failed not like when we are in the airplane and I stick a Post-It note over it and they can't see the instrument. They didn't see how the instrument acts when it was going to fail," said program manager Timothy Bayne.

Students like Ashley flew to Fairmont State because of resources like the simulator.

"I am actually from Charlotte, North Carolina. I came 6 hours away to come to this program because they have resources such as our instructors, our advisors, and obviously this lovely simulator we just got. Its going to be a great resource for us because we can't always fly in the crazy West Virginia weather that we have here such as our thunderstorms and nice gusts of wind that we have," said student Ashley Patton.

Fairmont State will house the simulator and an aviation classroom at the Robert C. Byrd Aerospace Center in Bridgeport. Hands on experience is what professors said sets their program apart from others.

Even after a flight lesson, I think its safe to say that I'm going to stick to my day job but for the flying falcons of Fairmont State, the flight simulator is a great resource to have.