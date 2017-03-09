New Shoe Store Opens in Buckhannon

Dozens of people were waiting for the opening of a new store in Upshur County.



Shoe Sensation has opened a new location in Skyline Plaza in Buckhannon.



The company operates mostly in smaller communities, and says working to support the places they locate in is important to the organization.



"We do vouchers," said Daniele Hoffmaster, Shoe Sensation. "We like to make your money go a little farther, so if you come in and buy shoes for backpacks to donate to schools, we'll give you a discount on them so that way you can get more supplies.



The store held a ribbon cutting today after a soft opening last weekend.