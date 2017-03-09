Local Businesses to Hold Ramp Dinner for Mountaineer Military Museum

A local riders group is chipping in to help raise money for a new monument to area veterans.



The 886 Foundation and Weston Moose Lodge are holding a ramp dinner this month to raise money for the Mountaineer Military Museum. The museum is collecting to add a monument to Korean War veterans, and needs $20,000 to complete the work.



The foundation works with military support organizations and says the museum's mission is one they want to support.



"The museum was established on a promise that those who went to war, went to the service would never be forgotten, and that's one of the most honorable missions anybody could take on," said Boonie Jarvis, the 886 Foundation



The dinner is $10 a person and $5 for kids. It starts at 1 p.m. March 25 at the Weston Moose Lodge.