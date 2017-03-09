Residents Reminded To Call 911 In Emergencies, Not Use Phonebook

It seems like it goes without saying, but Joanna McBee of the Marion County Rescue Squad said when an emergency happens, first responders need to know right away.



"If it's a heart attack, every second a heart muscle is dying. If it's a stroke, you only have a limited amount of time that you can get a patient to a proper facility to get them examined and get help to them," McBee said.

But McBee said some patients are calling their doctors offices or other medical transport services in an emergency situation.

First responders said it is the older generation that is picking up a phone book in a true emergency instead of picking up a phone to dial 911.

It was not until 1968 that the 911 system was even established. Before then, emergencies were handled differently.



"If they needed a fire department, they called the fire department. If they needed the police, they called the police department. If they needed an ambulance, they called the rescue squad or the fire service that had the ambulance," McBee said.

AT&T's outage on Wednesday evening blocked customers from calling 911, so Sabrina Haught of the Marion County 911 Center said it is a good idea to save non-emergency phone numbers for your area in your phone, should a situation like that occur.



But first responders are reminding the public to simply dial 911 when it is necessary.



"We have very highly trained professional dispatchers, telecommunicators, that answer the phone and are trained to know who to send, where to send, and what to do in that emergency situation to make it as best as they can possibly make it for that person who calls," Haught said.

They said they know the importance of making that phone call and dialing that number correctly.



"911 is the most important phone call that anyone will ever make," Haught said.