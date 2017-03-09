Weston Supporting Fire Department With Game Tournament

The City of Weston organizes a new event to support its fire department this month.

The city will hold a monopoly tournament to help the fire department raise money for its Fourth of July celebration this summer.

The event has become harder for the department to fund each year.

Mayor Julia Spelsberg said it's a celebration she'd like to see continue.



"They worry about how they are going to pay for the fireworks," said Spelsberg. "I mean, I don't want to see them go. It's an all-american activity, they have the parade, it's just a fun day."



The tournament starts at noon on March 19, entry is $10 a person and $5 for kids.