Indigent Burial Program Lacks Proper Funding

West Virginia’s indigent burial program, which offers funeral financial assistance, does not have the funds to last through the year.

The program offers 1,250 dollars to help cover funeral costs for families who apply for government assistance.

“A lot of the families that we deal with that need that fund are people who simply are already on government assistance,” says Funeral Director Tim Schoonover. “They kind of rely on that and when it’s gone they are kind of left in the dark.”

Comparable to buying a car, funerals are costly. Funeral homes like Stemple and Forman are willing to work with families on a case-by-case basis.

High overdose rates and an older demographic are overwhelming the state program and funding is not available for the full fiscal year.