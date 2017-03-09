Davis Medical Center Named Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital

Davis Medical Center in Elkins was recently named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States.

iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index is the industry’s most comprehensive rating of rural providers.

The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals play a key role in providing a safety net to communities across America—and the Index measures them across eight pillars of hospital strength; Inpatient Share Ranking, Outpatient Share Ranking, Cost, Charge, Quality, Outcomes, Patient Perspectives, and Financial Stability.

“One of the big parts is what we call patient engagement or patient satisfaction,” says C.E.O. Vance Jackson. “All of the staff have worked very hard over the last couple years to try to improve our ability to engage the patient, to include them in our communication and the decision-making that goes on.”

Davis Medical is the only institute in West Virginia to receive the recognition. The medical staff and employees work hard and are dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care.