Fairmont State University Basketball to Host Division II Tournament

As the Fairmont State University basketball team gears up to host this weekend's Division II tournament businesses are also preparing for more customers.



The Marion County Convention and Visitor's Bureau Executive Director Leisha Elliott said she hopes visitors will check out restaurants and retail shops while they're in town.



She said hotel rooms are filling up fast too.



"I have spoken to some of the hotels and they're seeing an up tick in room reservations," said Elliott. "This time of the year, they're running around 50 percent full for occupancy, but now, with the games coming on, they're at 80 plus percent."



Games start Saturday at noon.



