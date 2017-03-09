Morgantown Boy to Receive Treatment for SMA After Years of Waiting

For over two years we’ve been following the story of Alexander Johnson, a young Morgantown boy with spinal muscular atrophy.

When we last saw him in September, he was waiting for life-saving medication, but his family has finally heard the news they’ve been fighting for.

“Every day could be his last,” said Alexander’s mother Autum Johnson. “The fact that he’s made it this far is an absolute miracle.”

A Christmas miracle brought Alexander the help he needed, when the FDA approved Spinraza on December 23, 2016, the first treatment for SMA and the medication that could save Alexander’s life.

“There’s a lot of red tape that that the SMA community was not aware of,” Autum Johnson said. “It’s not just ok the medicine gets approved, your insurance company approves it, and you go to the hospital.”

So Alexander’s family continues to wait. Any day he and three other children with spinal muscular atrophy will receive the medicine at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

“We have not physically met another family,” said Johnson. “This is not only exciting that’s he’s getting the medicine, but it’s going to be very exciting to meet another family and to be able to sit and talk about our struggles, the happiness, what we’re gonna do when the medicine starts to work.”

Alexander will receive three shots of Spinraza in the first month of treatment then a dose once every four months, equaling a year of treatment.

In the mean time, Alexander continues speech and vision therapy.

“By the end of this month, hopefully, my son will be receiving the eye gaze, which is a system in which he can not only just play games but learn and speak as far as using his eyes,” Johnson explained. “I’m very excited to see what he has to say.”

The family is hopeful that with this drug, Alexander will finally be able to keep up with big sister Addie.

“I can’t wait for when Alex gets this medicine and we have to buy two happy meals or we have to buy two jump ropes, or we have to buy two of everything,” Johnson said. “I have so much hope for him and so much hope for this drug for him.”

The Johnson family still struggles to pay for Alexander’s medications, not all of which are covered by insurance. If you’d like to help, you can donate to their You Caring page by clicking here.

Autum says she’ll be sharing Alexander’s progress throughout his treatments, which you can see on his Facebook page.