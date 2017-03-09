Food Market Study Favors Potential Project

Elkins Main Street recently completed a study on whether or not residents want a local food market.

The survey found Elkins consumers have a high desire and want to support a food market in downtown Elkins. The food market would sell locally grown and made products.

Karen Carper the executive director for Elkins Main Street says the study supports the want for a food market.

“Our big question was would it fly? Would there be enough support? Would people shop in a local market and what would they want to shop for,” says Carper. “We had a lot of questions that were posed in the study and one of the questions was who would want to help?”

Elkins Main Street will offer support to organizations or groups who want to take on the project by finding a location downtown and supporting an action plan.