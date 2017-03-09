Randolph County Nonprofit Shows Support for Spay/Neuter Funding Bill

We've heard it for years: "Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered!"

Unfortunately, Bob Barker's words aren't resonating with everyone, but the Federation of Humane Organizations of West Virginia is looking to the legislature to change that.

"West Virginia is spending $10 million on this problem. It's just like the movie 'Groundhog Day' - we're doing this over and over and over, and we don't need to," said Mary Anne McDonald of FOHO WV.

Enter House Bill 2552, which would increase funding for the Spay and Neuter Assistance program, or SNAP.

"50,000 animals go through West Virginia shelters every year. 20,000 of them die. $10 million is charged to the taxpayer. The West Virginia taxpayers want more for their money than that," said Theresa Bruner of FOHO WV.

Legislators have passed variations of the bill in the last few years, but this time, funding is the main priority. Bruner said other states have implemented similar programs very successfully. But where exactly does the money come from?

"For the dog and the cat food that comes into West Virginia, it has to be registered with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. That's where the fee increase would occur. It does not occur in the retail store. So we will take and add a minimal fee to that for a period of 20 years, and take that money, and distribute it out to the counties," said Bruner.

That's right - Bruner said the funding would NOT come from the pockets of taxpayers or consumers but from outside the state and would benefit all 55 counties.

"We could raise $900,000 a year. It would be totally budget-neutral," said Bruner.

"The beauty of this is they could tailor their needs to the grant money they receive. It'll be locally controlled. So if it's a rural county that has a lot of stray cats, and they wants to focus on that, they can," said McDonald.

The program has 11 sponsors in the state legislature. Grants would be distributed to local humane societies, rescue groups, and pet owners.

"I think there's fairly wide support for this bill. The support, if you look at the list of sponsors, is quite bipartisan," said Delegate Matthew Rohrbach, lead sponsor of the bill.

"I think one of the things that people say is that it might make our pet food go up. They've seen no noticeable change in dog and cat food in the other states that have done this," said Bruner.

"It'll be a win for taxpayers, a win for pet owners, and a win for animals," said McDonald.

The bill is scheduled to appear on the House Agriculture Committee Agenda on March 14. Bruner is planning to attend that hearing.