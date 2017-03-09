Clarksburg Man Charged With Federal Drug Crimes

An indictment against a Clarksburg man was unsealed Thursday in federal court.

Richard 'Ricky' Malfregeot allegedly distributed heroin in Harrison County in 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Malfregeot is charged with two counts of distribution of heroin for allegedly selling the drug on February 25, 2016 in exchange for $240 and on March 11, 2016 in exchange for $80, officials said.

Malfregeot is also charged with three counts of distribution of heroin in proximity of a protected location. He is accused of selling the drug near the North View Park on February 29, March 2, and March 7, 2016, officials said.