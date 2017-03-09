Appalachian Grazing Conference Set to Kick Off 8th Biennial Event

The Appalachian Grazing Conference kicked off its eighth event today with a tour of the new West Virginia University Agricultural Sciences Building.

The two-day conference, which aims to help equip farmers with the latest strategies, will start Friday and continue into Saturday at the Waterfront Place Hotel. This year, attendees can look forward to a presentation by Teddy Gentry, a musician in the country music group Alabama, and other leading experts.

"We're expecting several landowners and farmers to attend," said chairman Joe Gumm ahead of the event. "We've got a good program lined up."



For more information, please visit www.wvagc.com.



