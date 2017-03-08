Honda Athlete of the Week: University's Ethan Ridgeway

Tuesday night, his game-high 22 points helped University clinch a regional title. Next, Ethan Ridgeway and the Hawks are heading to the state tournament for the first time in 23 years.

Ridgeway says his teammates make him better, and that he loves the chemistry the Hawks have together.

"It’s really my teammates that have gotten me here. Without them, it really wouldn’t be anything," said Ridgeway, a junior. "They give me good passes, good looks, so it’s really them, not really me.”

Third year head coach Joe Schmidle says Ridgeway boosts that chemistry when he leads by example.

“Ethan’s probably a first-team all-state candidate. I’d be very surprised if he wasn’t first-team all-state," said Schmidle. "He’s a leader on and off the court, he keeps everybody focused, makes sure nobody’s slacking, and that means a lot.”

As a junior, Ridgeway has already eclipsed 1,000 career points. It’s one of many personal and collective milestones celebrated by the Hawks in their historic 23-2 season. Schmidle hopes there’s still more to celebrate.

“We haven’t accomplished the goal that we set out to accomplish, which is to win a state championship," said Schmidle. "It’s no easy task, but I feel like if these kids put their mind to it, they can do anything, and that’s what they want to do.”