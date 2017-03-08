UPDATE: AT&T Resolves 911 Service Issue

UPDATE (3/8/17 at 11 p.m.):
According to AT&T officials, the 911 service outage has been resolved.
A temporary service outage has left AT&T mobile customers without the ability to dial 911 call centers.
In case of an emergency 911 officials are advising AT&T customers to call on a non-AT&T phone or call an alternate number.
Officials estimate the outage will be in effect until 1:07 a.m.
The following counties are impacted by this outage:
