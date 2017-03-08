UPDATE: AT&T Resolves 911 Service Issue - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

UPDATE: AT&T Resolves 911 Service Issue

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (3/8/17 at 11 p.m.): 

According to AT&T officials, the 911 service outage has been resolved.

A temporary service outage has left AT&T mobile customers without the ability to dial 911 call centers. 

In case of an emergency 911 officials are advising AT&T customers to call on a non-AT&T phone or call an alternate number. 

Officials estimate the outage will be in effect until 1:07 a.m. 

The following counties are impacted by this outage: 

  • Harrison County (304) 626-4900
  • Doddridge County (304) 659-3770 
  • Taylor County (304) 623-4115
  • Upshur County (304)-472-9550 
  • Lewis County (304) 269-8241 
  • Barbour County (304) 457-5167 
  • Ritchie County (304)  659-3770
  • Randolph County (304) 636-2000
  • Marion County (304) 367-0915 
  • Wetzel County (304) 455-6960
Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.