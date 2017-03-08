West Virginia State Board of Education to Waive "A-F" Accountability System for Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) - West Virginia public schools will not be receiving "A-F" grades in the 2017-2018 school year, following a Wednesday vote to waive the accountability system by the West Virginia Board of Education.

The action by the West Virginia Board of Education waives Policy 2320, Section 5.2.a. which states that beginning with the 2015-16 school year, the West Virginia Accountability System will assign all public schools with a rating of A-F. As a result of today’s waiver, A-F grades will not be determined for the 2016-17 school year. The State Board of Education says this waiver puts West Virginia in alignment with the federal timelines outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which requires full implementation of an accountability system by the 2017-18 school year.

“The Board has listened to various stakeholders throughout the state, including educators, who overwhelmingly ask us to reexamine our statewide accountability system,” said West Virginia State Board of Education President Tom Campbell. “We understand an accountability system is necessary, but want to take time to evaluate the best solution for our schools and communities.”

The State Board of Education and West Virginia Department of Education will work with stakeholders to ensure multiple measures are included and the requirements of ESSA are met in the accountability system which will begin based on data from the 2017-2018 school year.

