Holistic Housewife Hosting Essential Oils Class

Holistic Housewife in downtown Elkins will be hosting an essential oil class.

Participants will learn practical uses and applications of a select few oils the shop has to offer. The owner Michael McLeese says you'll learn the basics about essential oils and how to get the most out of them.

“The class is designed to build upon people’s current understanding of essential oils. To help them understand exactly what they are, safe ways to use them, and practical ways they can implement them in their everyday lives,” says McLeese.

“We are hoping that people who have a basic understanding and a good understanding of essential oils will come in”

The class will be held March 16 and will include a drawing for an essential oils starter kit.

Space is limited. For more information on how to register, visit the website or call (304) 637-5586.