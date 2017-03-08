Harrison County Prevention Partnership Acts Now - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Harrison County Prevention Partnership Acts Now

By Elayna Conard, Harrison, Ritchie, and Doddridge County Reporter
Officials with Harrison County Prevention Partnership said progress is coming for the area's fight against drugs.

Leaders from more than 40 organizations gathered Tuesday night to form an action plan.

Leaders from the partnership said the next step is forming an office of drug control policy like the one in Huntington, West Virginia here in Harrison County. 

"Now we are up to the point where we need a model for action. We have got to act upon what we have learned. We have got to act upon the information we have received. We want to act to help make Harrison County a healthier place in which to live. 

The next prevention partnership meeting will April 7 at 2 p.m. at  Dismas Charities. 

