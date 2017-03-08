Harrison County Commission To Use Electronic Ballots in Next Election Cycle

Technology changes the way we do many things.

This is no different when it comes to how we vote. Wednesday at the Harrison County Commission meeting, the Commissioners voted to go to an all electronic ballot for the next election cycle. The City Clerk and Commissioners said that it was a difficult decision to make and that change is hard but that the time is right to streamline the voting process.

"More efficient, less encomberent from the paper ballot and the previous commission already approved the concept and we have already got the voting machines in and paid lot and lots of money for those voting machines, said Commission President Ron Watson.

The City Clerk said she will work with polling places to make sure the transition is smooth from the paper ballot to the electronic ballot.