Restaurant Roadtrip: Clique Club

The Bob Alonso is one of the Clique Club's specials. It's a 14 oz steak on local bread with all the fixings like hot peppers and cheese and when you aren't feeling the sandwich, the Clique Club said they keep people coming back with their steaks and prime rib.Is your mouth watering yet?

"We try to keep it a family atmosphere and bring your kids. Most of our menu is what our dad started with," said one of the owners, Mary Anne Stout.

These traditions include soups and secret ingredients, like the special recipe for the house dressing but she said the secret to her dressing is three simple ingredients, and no measuring. She also said that buying local is also a secret to success in her restaurant.

"...from Tomaro's Bakery, all our of our produce comes from the Produce House in town, and most of our meat comes from Young and Stout," said one of the owners, Karen Adkins.

They sell a lot of steaks and steak salads because of how fresh their ingredients are, and there are never too many cooks in Clique Club's kitchen. Three sisters keep turning out the dishes their dad loved more than 60 years ago and they all agree that their patrons keep coming back because of the feeling of family and traditions their family worked hard to cook up at the restaurant.

"We have a friendship with our customers. They enjoy coming here. They have been coming here for years. Their kids come here now. You know you kinda build a friendship and a bond with them and joke with them and be silly and people like that," said one of the owners, Anna Lehosit.

The three sisters enjoy working the restaurant together and said they are excited to see old and new patrons come into the restaurant each day.

The Clique Club is located on Old Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg.