Elkins Alcohol Ordinance in Planning Stages

Elkins City Council is considering a slight change which could eliminate current distance requirements between churches and bars/restaurants.

Elkins is enjoying a surge of business owners interested in locating in its historical downtown district.

“We do have numerous churches in downtown Elkins which can kind of limit the locations these businesses can set up shop and so they are just trying to open that up a little bit,” says City Clerk Jessica Sutton.

Elkins seeks authority to enact an ordinance that would allow it to eliminate distance requirements between locations which serve alcohol and churches or schools. The ordinance is still in the early planning stages.