Barbour County Business Owners Attend Class

Small business owners in Barbour County were treated to lunch Wednesday at the Market Place in Philippi while listening to a small business contracting workshop.

George Murray, the Deputy District Director for the West Virginia District of the U.S. Small Business Administration, taught small business owners the process for doing business with the federal government.

Murray has helped clients win more than 10 billion dollars in federal contracts as a Senior Market Research Analyst with the SWOT Management Group, and as a Senior Market Research Analyst with Suss Consulting, Inc.

“My goal is to work with businesses here in Philippi and in Barbour County to be able to help them understand the process,” said Murray. “If they have a good or a service that they want to sell to the federal government, they can begin to do so.”

The group was given step-by-step instructions on how to sell their small business by registering their business, applying for contract certifications, and knowing the Federal Acquisition Regulations.

The key to doing business with the federal government requires developing relationships with contacts within contracting offices.

The luncheon meeting was sponsored by the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce and all business owners were invited to attend.