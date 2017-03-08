United Way to Hold Annual Elimination Dinner

A local chapter of the United Way will host one of its biggest fundraisers the weekend of March 10-12.



The United Way of Gilmer, Lewis and Upshur Counties will host its annual elimination dinner at Stonewall Resort on Friday March 10.



The annual event is one of the organization's main fundraisers, and organizers say all the groups they serve get involved.



"There's over 20 organizations that the United Way helps here, and all of them donate basket or sell tickets and that stuff, and it is a very large fundraiser for us. It's a great time out at the resort," said Ray Smith, United Way.



Contact the United Way for more information on the event. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.