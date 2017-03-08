Buckhannon-Upshur CVB Seeks Community Input

The Buckhannon-Upshur Convention and Visitors Bureau is working with area organizations to make the county more accessible to seniors.



The CVB is asking county residents to take a survey to learn more about how a senior-living community could be developed in the area.



It is part of an effort to grow the area, and CVB Director Laura Meadows said those changes can be good for the whole community.

"You know, this whole project really focuses on livability for everyone," said Meadows. "There's an emphasis for seniors, but if you really think about it, what's livable for seniors is livable for somebody in their 20s."



