DRIVE Mon County Addressing Region's Opioid Problem

The Granville Police Department hosted a conversation on Wednesday evening on Monongalia County’s heroin and opioid problems.

They began these talks over a year ago with county officials and police departments, and have expanded each month to include more of the community.

Lieutenant Leroy Forbes with the Granville Police Department says the main focus is sharing information.

“The more people we get involved we’re finding out more people have resources that we weren’t aware of,” said Lieutenant Forbes. “We’re putting this information together so we can get it out to the community so when somebody does have a problem they can reach out to the right people.”

The group meets once a month and is now called DRIVE Mon County. DRIVE stands for “dependence reduction through intervention, prevention and enforcement”. They will be starting a Facebook page with all the information they have gathered soon.

According to Lieutenant Forbes, there have been 66 overdose deaths in Monongalia County December 1 of 2016 to February 10 of this year.

Anyone wishing to become involved with DRIVE Mon County or receive more information can call the Granville Police Department at 304-599-5080.