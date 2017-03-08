Morgantown City Council Chambers Begin Upgrade - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Morgantown City Council Chambers Begin Upgrade

By Kathryn Ghion, General Assignment Reporter
Construction began late Tuesday night inside Morgantown City Hall to repair damage to the council chambers from a 2014 roof leak.

The $22,834 project will replace carpeting and scratched wall panels, install a new ceiling, remove exposed wiring, upgrade the chamber’s video system and more.

Work will continue in other places on the first and second floor to repair a water-damaged beam and plaster to give City Hall a more cohesive look.

The following public meetings until March 20 have been moved or rescheduled:

  • Planning Commission – Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. – held at the Morgantown Municipal Airport ARFF Building Conference Room
  • Morgantown Utility Board – Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. – held at the MUB Building on Green Bag Road
  • Board of Zoning Appeals – Wednesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. – held at the Morgantown Municipal Airport ARFF Training Room
  • Ward and Boundary Commission – Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. – Public Safety Building Conference Room
  • Metropolitan Planning Organization – Thursday, March 16 – RESCHEDULED to Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers

The Morgantown Municipal Airport ARFF Building conference Room is located at 100 Hart Field Road at the end of the Morgantown Municipal Airport parking lot.

For more information on the meeting schedule or renovations, visit morgantownwv.gov

