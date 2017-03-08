Monongalia County Recognized by WV Association of Counties

Monongalia County has been recognized for its visionary thinking.

County Commission announced at Wednesday’s meeting that the county received the first annual Patti Hamilton Imagine Award from the West Virginia Association of Counties at the Conference of Counties in Charleston on March 6.

“It’s an award that embodies the spirit, I think, of Monongalia County,” said Commission President Ed Hawkins. “That we are looking always to find a way to succeed.”

The award given by the Board of Directors recognizes counties who use innovative and imaginative ways to solve problems.

“Too often you only hear the complaints,” Hawkins said. “Too often you only think what can we do? Here in Monongalia County we’re doing something and we will continue to do something. This will be a progressive county. I look forward to the years ahead.”

During the award presentation, Monongalia County was also commended for the focus solving traffic congestion, property tax issues and other problems.

The award was based off the National Association of Counties Achievement Award and named after the Executive Director of the West Virginia Association of Counties in honor of her 20 years of service and upcoming retirement.

The award itself was designed and created by Blenko Glass.