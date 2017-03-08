Monongalia County Commission Looking for Answers on Liquor Tax Revenue

Monongalia County Commission is taking the next step after their request for information from the West Virginia Tax Department was denied.

Commission sent a letter to the tax department asking for clarification in January after discovering they received no revenue for wine and liquor taxes from October of 2013 to March of 2014.

The letter also asked for a list of businesses reporting wine and liquor sales in the county.

The state tax department stated in a letter that they can't release the information, so Commission moved to send a Freedom of Information Act request.

“The bottom line is this. This is money that the citizens paid and they drank in our county and should be going to our county,” said Commissioner Tom Bloom. “Now we’re losing this in the budget, which we have already budgeted, and now we’re being told that this money is going elsewhere.”

Bloom says the county’s tax revenue has decreased in the last five years from an average of $70,000 to $12,000 over a three month period and Commission wants to know where the money is going.

The also requested information in the letter about a law saying for any establishment one mile outside the boundaries of any city, all the liquor taxes go to that city. Commissioners would like clarification of this law and to know if it applies to bars or to any liquor sold.

The Monongalia County Tax Office first requested the information for County Commission in August of 2016 and never received a response.