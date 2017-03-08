Davisville Woman Indicted for Multiple Bank Robberies

A Davisville woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday after allegedly robbing two banks.

Christine Martin, 31, is accused of robbing banks in Marion and Monongalia counties.

On November 4, 2016, Martin robbed Huntington Bank in Marion County of $2,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On December 20, 2016, Martin allegedly robbed United Bank in Monongalia County of $964.

Martin is charged with two counts of unarmed bank robbery. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.