Lost Creek Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse, Incest

A Lost Creek man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative appeared in Harrison County court Wednesday.

Michael Messer entered guilty pleas to one count of sexual abuse by a person of trust and one count of incest, for which he faces ten to 35 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Messer allegedly assaulted the girl on two occasions between 2013 and 2015.

Judge Thomas Bedell neither accepted nor denied Messer's plea, but said he needed more time to study the case.

Messer's sentencing will take place on May 25 at 1:15 p.m.