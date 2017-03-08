Lost Creek Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse, Incest - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Lost Creek Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse, Incest

Posted: Updated:
By Lacey Palmer, Assignment Editor
Connect
Michael Messer Michael Messer

A Lost Creek man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative appeared in Harrison County court Wednesday.

Michael Messer entered guilty pleas to one count of sexual abuse by a person of trust and one count of incest, for which he faces ten to 35 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Messer allegedly assaulted the girl on two occasions between 2013 and 2015.

Judge Thomas Bedell neither accepted nor denied Messer's plea, but said he needed more time to study the case.

Messer's sentencing will take place on May 25 at 1:15 p.m.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.