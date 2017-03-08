Elkins Man Federally Indicted on Counterfeit Charges

An Elkins man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on counterfeiting charges.

Anthony Silvester, III, 37, allegedly passed several counterfeit bills between August and November 2016 at various businesses in Elkins, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The indictment also alleges that Silvester had $2,300 in counterfeit bills in his possession at the time of his arrest in November 2016.

If convicted, Silvester faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 on each violation.