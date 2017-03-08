8 People Indicted for Staging Vehicle Accidents in Harrison, Marion, Taylor Counties

Eight people were indicted by the U.S. Attorney's Office Tuesday for allegedly staging vehicle accidents from 2012 to 2014.

Dallas Lewis, 55, of Clarksburg, Martin Stoneking, 25, of Fairmont, Charles Bonner, 34, of Morgantown, Bryce Martin, 26, of Fairmont, Eric Warner, 34, of Clarksburg, Chasity Costilow, 38, of Clarksburg, Robin Stoneking, 56, of Fairmont, and Michael Sine, 34, of Fairmont, are accused of conspiring to conduct mail fraud in order to file false insurance claims for staged vehicle accidents.

The group staged the accidents in Harrison, Taylor and Marion counties from January 2012 through August 2014, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The false insurance claims totaled approximately $249,000, officials said.

All eight individuals are charged with mail fraud.