Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairmont Lifted

UPDATE (3/8/17 2:10 p.m.):
The City of Fairmont has lifted the Boiled Water Advisory for Speedway Avenue and the surrounding areas.
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued by the City of Fairmont Water Treatment Plant.
The City of Fairmont will be repairing a main water line on March 8, 2017.
The repair will affect Speedway Ave. and the surrounding area.
Please contact The Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on March 9 after 1:00 p.m. to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.
