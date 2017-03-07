Game Times Set for NCAA Regional at Fairmont State

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for NCAA Division II Tournament games in the Atlantic Region, hosted by Fairmont State.

The top-seed Falcons will play Bowie State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Joe Retton Arena. FSU defeated Bowie State 100-97 on Nov. 12 at the same venue.

Following that game in the late session Saturday, No. 4 Indiana (Pa.) will take on conference foe Kutztown at 8:30 p.m.

Mountain East rivals West Liberty and Wheeling Jesuit kick things off in the early session Saturday at noon, and No. 2 Shippensburg plays No. 7 Virginia Union at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket sales begin Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Feaster Center box office at Fairmont State. The ticket booth operates from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. More details on ticket options can be found on the Fairmont State athletics website.