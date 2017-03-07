Morgantown City Council Approves Streetlight Replacement Project

Traffic signals can feel like a nuisance but they're imperative when it comes to safe driving.

Tuesday evening the Morgantown City Council awarded the streetlight replacement bid to a company called Graybar.

The project will replace the heads of streetlights on High Street in order to make them brighter.

Paul Brake, Morgantown city manager, said the project will create a safer downtown area.

"The new fixtures will provide increased illumination, so make it safer for pedestrians as well as vehicle traffic through High Street," Brake said.

The project will focus on all five blocks of the street.