UPDATE: U.S Marshals Arrest Clarksburg Man Wanted For Stabbing 3 People

UPDATE (3/16/17 at 10 p.m.):

The U.S Marshals Service with assistance from the Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department arrested a Clarksburg man wanted for stabbing three other people, according to a press release.

On March 7, Donald Keith Amos, 55, of Clarksburg, allegedly stabbed three people during a domestic dispute on Baltimore Avenue.

Amos was arrested at his home on East Pike Street at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Clarksburg police charged Amos with three counts of malicious assault.

Amos is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE (3/8/17 at 1 p.m.):

Police are searching for Donald Amos, 54, of Clarksburg, after a stabbing Tuesday night on Baltimore Avenue in Clarksburg.

Amos will be charged with three counts of malicious assault, according to the Clarksburg Police Department.

Two of the victims are still in the hospital, police said. One person is in Ruby Memorial Hospital, and another person is in United Hospital Center. Both injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

The third victim refused treatment at the scene, police said.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Amos, police ask that you call 911 and do not approach the suspect.

ORIGINAL:

Police are searching for a man after multiple people were injured in a stabbing on Tuesday evening.

Three people were stabbed on Baltimore Avenue in Clarksburg around 9:30 p.m., according to the Clarksburg Police Department.

Two of the victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and a third victim was transported by car.

There is no word on the victims' names or conditions at this time.

